The CFD Old West Museum is pleased to announce Art Uncork’d: Lithography with Jim Jereb on Thursday, February 10, 2022 from 5:30pm – 7:30pm.

Enjoy an evening of food and drink while learning the technique of lithography. Beginning with some examples and a brief historical overview, participants will then create their own lithographic image on the contemporary polyester plate and will have the opportunity to print onto a variety of papers.

Image size is 5 ½ x 8 inches and will emphasize line work, such as hatching and cross-hatching. Splatter and brush techniques will be possible, too.

Bring a sketch or reference photo if desired and dress for making art! No experience necessary and all materials are provided.

Fees include: Supplies, hors d’oeuvres and libations.

Tickets are limited, and they are selling fast. Don’t miss your chance to learn from Jim Jereb, an esteemed artist in our region.

Members: $40 per person, Non-members $50 per person.

To purchase tickets please visit the CFD Website.

Not a member? Help support the Museum and become a member today.