Athletic official says existing policy for transgender student athletes works
Via Wyoming News
The organization that oversees Wyoming high school sports already has a policy in place for transgender athletes. Over the past eight years, the Wyoming High School Activities Association’s policy on gender identity participation in athletics has been quietly working across the state. However, on Wednesday state lawmakers filed a bill that would bar transgender women and girls from participating in high school and collegiate sports that match their gender identity.
The current policy states, “All students should be considered for the opportunity to participate in Wyoming High School Activities Association activities in a manner that is consistent with their gender identity, irrespective of the gender listed on a student’s records.” Additionally, the policy includes an appeals process before a “gender identity eligibility committee” if a decision isn’t satisfactory.