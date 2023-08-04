Back to School is Coming: A Goldmine for Retail Stores

For many in-person retail stores, online giants like Amazon pose a massive threat to success. Fortunately, back to school is right around the corner, and this year, shoppers are expected to spend a record-high amount of money in stores. Second only to the Christmas holiday season, back-to-school shopping is one of the biggest shopping seasons of the year financially.

Yes, but: While back-to-school season is an exciting time for retail store owners, it’s a risky time for shoppers. Fraudulent goods are a major issue when it comes to school supplies. You might be asking yourself, “Why school supplies? Why is this the season for counterfeit?” – and you aren’t alone – it seems weird to us, too. But these counterfeit goods can pose health and safety risks, so read up on how to avoid them using this resource from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

WY We Care: The city of Cheyenne, and our entire state, is full of amazing retail stores that are locally owned, spanning from clothing to furniture to office supplies. We encourage everyone to shop in person and shop locally this back-to-school season to support our local economy and help it prosper.