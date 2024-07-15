County Clerk announces July 23 start of Primary Election absentee and early voting

Primary Election Day is August 20, but voters may cast their ballots early beginning Tues., July 23, when the Laramie County Clerk opens the polling place in the atrium of the Laramie County Governmental Complex at 309 W. 20th Street in Cheyenne. County Clerk Debra Lee reminds voters they have fewer early voting days due to a new law that reduced the period from 45 to 28 days.

Lee said the atrium polling site will be open to voters from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, from July 23 through August 19, except for county holidays. Voters will enter the atrium through the Carey Avenue entrance to vote or register.

Lee reminds voters to bring their Wyoming driver’s license to register and to vote. Registration requirements are U.S. citizen and resident of Laramie County; age 18 by Election Day; not convicted of a felony, or if convicted, Wyoming civil or voting rights have been restored; not adjudicated mentally incompetent. Those who do not have a valid Wyoming license must provide their social security number. For the list of other acceptable identification for registration, visit the Clerk’s Election page at www.laramiecountywy.gov.

Voters are required to present identification before receiving a ballot, and the Wyoming driver’s license is the preferred document. Other acceptable voter IDs include: Wyoming ID, student ID from the University of Wyoming, a Wyoming community college or public school, a valid Wyoming concealed firearm permit, a driver’s license or ID from another state, a valid U.S. passport, a U.S. military card, tribal ID, or valid Medicare or Medicaid card. Persons who do not have one of these documents may obtain one free of charge from the Wyoming Department of Transportation Driver’s Services, 777-3835.

For those who want a more relaxed voting experience in a rural setting, the Clerk’s office is offering Saturday early voting in Burns and Albin on July 27, open to all Laramie County voters. Locations and times are: Burns Plex, 327 S Main, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Albin Community Center, 430 5th Ave., 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. A Sunday early voting option is available on Aug. 4 in the Cottonwood Room of the Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave., from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Beginning July 23, the Clerk’s office will mail more than 2600 Primary Election absentee ballots to voters who have requested them. Registered voters who want an absentee mail ballot may call the election office (307) 633-4242 or email election@laramiecountywy.gov with subject line Absentee your name. Provide your name as it appears on the voter registration list, date of birth, residential address in the county, mailing address, party affiliation, and contact telephone number or email.

Lee reminds voters there are three types of ballots for the Primary Election –Democratic, Republican and nonpartisan. Voters will receive the ballot matching their voter registration and are not able to change party affiliation at the polls.

The County Clerk’s office will conduct a public test of voting machines on Fri., July 19, at 10 a.m. in the atrium of the Laramie County Governmental Complex. Political parties, candidates, media and the public are invited to observe the test and familiarize themselves with the election equipment and ballots.

For more information on elections, voter registration, and voting options, visit the Election page at www.laramiecountywy.gov or call the clerk’s election office at (307) 633-4242.