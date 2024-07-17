Round Two of Cheyenne Chamber Endorsements are Out

Your Cheyenne Chamber is a relentless and fierce advocate for businesses, and a vital piece of our work lies in legislative advocacy. Election season is a crucial time for businesses to ensure that the people in office are going to vote for pro-growth and pro-business policy, and make Wyoming as business friendly as possible. To work toward this goal, your Cheyenne Chamber has a thorough endorsement process to find candidates that align with the Chamber’s mission and goals.

Willing candidates from all offices go through a questionnaire and detailed interview with a panel of representatives from varying backgrounds to determine how business friendly they are. No other factors are taken into consideration with this endorsement process; our endorsement process is focused solely on identifying candidates that are pro-business. Your Cheyenne Chamber feels that all endorsed candidates will stand up for business and vote in ways that benefit our business community.

The endorsements are being rolled out in multiple waves as interviews are complete. If you missed the first round of endorsements, they can be found here. The second round of interviews have been complete, and the following candidates received a Chamber endorsement:

Marguerite Herman , SD08

Austin Rodemaker , County Commissioner

Tom Seagrave , City Council W2

Eric Johnston , SD06

Don Hollingshead , County Commissioner

Dave Zwonitzer , HD08

Jared Olsen , SD08

Landon Brown , HD09

Kathy Emmons, CC Ward 2