The First Round of Chamber Endorsements for the 2024 Election are Here

The headlines might be focused on the presidential race, but local elections offer a chance to make real, impactful change right in our own community. Your Cheyenne Chamber has been undergoing an interview process with the majority of candidates running for various local offices to determine which would provide support for the business community. Candidates that hold values that align with the Chamber mission and have goals that support a better future for Cheyenne will receive a Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce endorsement. These endorsements will be rolled out on a weekly basis as interviews are completed. In the first round of interviews, the following candidates were found deserving of this endorsement:

Jen Solis , House District 41

Bill Henderson , House District 41

Tamara Trujillo , House District 44

Taft Love , Senate District 06

Lee Filer , HD44

Seth Ulvestad , HD11

Jeff White, City Council Ward 1

Richard Johnson , City Council Ward 3

Dr. Michelle Aldrich, City Council Ward 3