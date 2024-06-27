Cheyenne Chamber Celebrates the Leadership Cheyenne Class of 2024 Graduation
The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce is holding a luncheon to celebrate the graduation of Leadership Cheyenne’s Class of 2024 on Friday, June 26. The luncheon will begin at 11:30 at Little America.
Retired Major General Ferdinand B. Stoss III will be sharing insights as a guest speaker following the graduation ceremony. This event supports the Chamber’s community development initiative that strives to help prepare a community that can lead Wyoming to a brighter future.
Individual tickets are available for purchase at $30 for members and $35 for nonmembers.
Register to attend at CheyenneChamber.org/Events.
The following individuals will be graduating from Leadership Cheyenne:
- Alli McCown, Laramie County Community College
- Amy Dooley, Riverstone Bank
- Ben Hebert, Koniag Government Services
- Brad White, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center
- Brianne Peterson, Blue Federal Credit Union
- Caleb Kamarad, Cheyenne Fire Rescue
- Chelby Rush, Wyoming Army National Guard
- Daniel Bown Jones, Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce
- Heather Morgan, ANB Bank
- Jennifer Jennings, Little America Hotel & Resort
- Jeremiah Singleton, Wyoming Air National Guard
- John Schantz, USAF: 90th Maintenance Group
- Josey Bailey, Pinnacle Bank
- Kate Fornstrom, 45 Ranch Supply
- Kelly Binding, First Steps Pediatric Dentistry
- Maggie Hartzheim, Double H Home Loans
- Mark Puev, Laramie County Community College
- Matt Hubbs, HF Sinclair Cheyenne Renewables
- Micky Fisher, Wyoming Bureau of Land Management
- Paul Fornstrom, Cactus Veterinary Services
- Quintin Pope, Jonah Bank
- Reese Johnston, Coldwell Banker The Property Exchange
- Sharon Vye, Banner Capital Bank
- Shelby Trimble, UniWyo Federal Credit Union
- Stacie Emarine Walter, Boots on the Ground Productions