Cheyenne Chamber Celebrates the Leadership Cheyenne Class of 2024 Graduation

The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce is holding a luncheon to celebrate the graduation of Leadership Cheyenne’s Class of 2024 on Friday, June 26. The luncheon will begin at 11:30 at Little America.

Retired Major General Ferdinand B. Stoss III will be sharing insights as a guest speaker following the graduation ceremony. This event supports the Chamber’s community development initiative that strives to help prepare a community that can lead Wyoming to a brighter future.

Individual tickets are available for purchase at $30 for members and $35 for nonmembers.

Register to attend at CheyenneChamber.org/Events.

The following individuals will be graduating from Leadership Cheyenne:

Alli McCown, Laramie County Community College

Amy Dooley, Riverstone Bank

Ben Hebert, Koniag Government Services

Brad White, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center

Brianne Peterson, Blue Federal Credit Union

Caleb Kamarad, Cheyenne Fire Rescue

Chelby Rush, Wyoming Army National Guard

Daniel Bown Jones, Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce

Heather Morgan, ANB Bank

Jennifer Jennings, Little America Hotel & Resort

Jeremiah Singleton, Wyoming Air National Guard

John Schantz, USAF: 90th Maintenance Group

Josey Bailey, Pinnacle Bank

Kate Fornstrom, 45 Ranch Supply

Kelly Binding, First Steps Pediatric Dentistry

Maggie Hartzheim, Double H Home Loans

Mark Puev, Laramie County Community College

Matt Hubbs, HF Sinclair Cheyenne Renewables

Micky Fisher, Wyoming Bureau of Land Management

Paul Fornstrom, Cactus Veterinary Services

Quintin Pope, Jonah Bank

Reese Johnston, Coldwell Banker The Property Exchange

Sharon Vye, Banner Capital Bank

Shelby Trimble, UniWyo Federal Credit Union

Stacie Emarine Walter, Boots on the Ground Productions