Cheyenne Chamber Celebrates the Leadership Cheyenne Class of 2024 Graduation

The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce is holding a luncheon to celebrate the graduation of Leadership Cheyenne’s Class of 2024 on Friday, June 26. The luncheon will begin at 11:30 at Little America. 

Retired Major General Ferdinand B. Stoss III will be sharing insights as a guest speaker following the graduation ceremony. This event supports the Chamber’s community development initiative that strives to help prepare a community that can lead Wyoming to a brighter future. 

Individual tickets are available for purchase at $30 for members and $35 for nonmembers. 

Register to attend at CheyenneChamber.org/Events. 

The following individuals will be graduating from Leadership Cheyenne: 

  • Alli McCown, Laramie County Community College  
  • Amy Dooley, Riverstone Bank  
  • Ben Hebert, Koniag Government Services  
  • Brad White, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center  
  • Brianne Peterson, Blue Federal Credit Union  
  • Caleb Kamarad, Cheyenne Fire Rescue  
  • Chelby Rush, Wyoming Army National Guard  
  • Daniel Bown Jones, Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce  
  • Heather Morgan, ANB Bank  
  • Jennifer Jennings, Little America Hotel & Resort  
  • Jeremiah Singleton, Wyoming Air National Guard  
  • John Schantz, USAF: 90th Maintenance Group  
  • Josey Bailey, Pinnacle Bank 
  • Kate Fornstrom, 45 Ranch Supply  
  • Kelly Binding, First Steps Pediatric Dentistry  
  • Maggie Hartzheim, Double H Home Loans  
  • Mark Puev, Laramie County Community College  
  • Matt Hubbs, HF Sinclair Cheyenne Renewables  
  • Micky Fisher, Wyoming Bureau of Land Management 
  • Paul Fornstrom, Cactus Veterinary Services  
  • Quintin Pope, Jonah Bank  
  • Reese Johnston, Coldwell Banker The Property Exchange  
  • Sharon Vye, Banner Capital Bank  
  • Shelby Trimble, UniWyo Federal Credit Union  
  • Stacie Emarine Walter, Boots on the Ground Productions 



