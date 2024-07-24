Celebrate Your Heroes and Make a Difference Through the Annual Flags for Heroes Fundraiser

The Meridian Trust North Star Foundation is hosting its fifth annual Flags for Heroes fundraiser this September. The beautiful flag display known as “Flags for Heroes” is a celebration of the people who have shaped and inspired you. A hero can be anyone in your life… military personnel, family members, healthcare workers, first responders, teachers, veterans, pastors, mentors, troop leaders, non-profit leaders, volunteers, friends and family…. just to name a few! You can honor the hero or heroes in your life by sponsoring a flag. Meridian Trust’s branches in Cheyenne along with Alliance and Scottsbluff in Nebraska, and Wellington, Colorado, will fly flags in these heroes’ names. Flags will be raised September 18th and remain up through September 25th.

By honoring a hero in your life, you’ll also be a hero to those in need. All proceeds from this fundraiser go back into your local community! The North Star Foundation raised over $25,000 in 2023 alone through Flags for Heroes to help struggling families. The money raised this year will benefit the North Star Foundation’s Heat Energy Assistance Trust (HEAT) program that provides assistance to those in need with their heating bills, as well as the Foundation’s Childcare Initiative for those who need assistance paying their childcare expenses.

Individuals can support this fundraiser by sponsoring a flag for just $20. You’ll have the opportunity to share your hero’s name and their story on a tag that is attached to the display flags. The community is invited to take a stroll through the iconic display and read about everyday heroes near and far. At the end of the display period, the annually designed tags are mailed to donors or available for pick up after the event ends, serving as a nice keepsake.

Businesses can also make a difference in their community by becoming a sponsor of Flags for Heroes at one of three sponsorship levels. The Red level is $1,500 and includes 15 sponsored tags to honor 15 heroes, a large plaque with an honoree tag, yard sign placed at community branch flag sites, honoree flag, and a large logo on the website, email, newspaper ads, and social media posts. The White level is a $1,000 sponsorship. Businesses sponsoring at this level will receive up to 8 sponsored tags to honor up to 8 heroes, a small plaque with an honoree tag, and a medium logo displayed in newspaper ads, the website, emails, and social media posts. For just $500, businesses can be a Blue sponsor and receive up to 4 sponsored tags to honor 4 heroes, a framed certificate with an honoree tag, and a small logo on the website, emails, newspaper ads, and social media posts.

A kick-off ceremony will take place at noon on Wednesday, September 18th in Cheyenne at the North branch located at 1602 Prairie Avenue. Everyone is welcome to attend. To learn more about Flags for Heroes and sponsor an individual flag or become a business sponsor, you can visit the foundation’s website at NorthStarFoundation.com.

Contributions may be tax deductible.