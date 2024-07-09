Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Old West Museum Hosts Special Screening of LANE: Life | Legend | Legacy

The Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Old West Museum is excited to announce a special screening of LANE: Life | Legend | Legacy presented by Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies. The event will take place Saturday, July 20, at the Cheyenne Civic Center. The screening will begin at 4 p.m.

Legendary Bull Rider Lane Frost is the subject of the documentary by Fort Worth, Texas, based production company Tough Draw working with Out of Order Studios and produced in association with the Lane Frost Brand. The film will focus on Frost’s faith, various challenges the young cowboy faced and most importantly, why thirty-five years after his death in Cheyenne, Wyoming, he is still one of the most celebrated figures in Western culture.

“I gotta be honest, it was tough to watch,” said Tuff Hedeman, Lane’s best friend and 4X World Champion Bull Rider. “Half of me was gone when Lane died. This true story tells the real life drama surrounding Lane’s life. I had a front row seat, and I will never forget that time in my life that was the best and then the worst.”

The film explores the profound impact Lane had on the sport of rodeo and the many lives he touched along the way.

The Museum is partnering with the Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies (OCR) to bring this legendary documentary to Cheyenne, Wyoming. Along with featuring Lane’s family and friends, the film features Cheyenne based OCR physician and specialist, Dr. Skip Ross. Dr. Ross was the attending physician on that fateful day and shares his poignant reflections and offers a unique and heartfelt perspective.

An exclusive red carpet reception will be hosted at the civic center’s upper mezzanine at 2 p.m. and will include appearances from celebrity guests and producers of the film. The event will feature gourmet hors d’oeuvres and complimentary cocktails. A limited number of tickets remain available for the red carpet reception and include premier seating. Contact the museum for availability and pricing.

Individual seat tickets are on sale $25 – $75 and pricing varies depending upon seat location.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 14, and can be purchased online at https://www.axs.com/events/584671/lane-life-legend-legacy-tickets.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit the Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Old West Museum. The Museum will feature a special exhibit honoring Frost in addition to the full-size bronze on display year-round.

https://youtu.be/XcI2FD0Rt4Q

About Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Old West Museum

The CFD Old West Museum celebrates the legacy of the American West and Cheyenne Frontier Days™, renowned as the “Daddy of em’ All” – the largest outdoor rodeo and Western celebration in the world, with a legacy spanning 128 years. As custodians of over 400,000 artifacts, our Museum boasts a rich photographic archive, the world’s largest and most diverse collection of Western carriages, and a permanent collection of Western art. Guests can explore our curated exhibits from Native Americans, railroads, and military influences who helped create “The Magic City of the Plains”. Our collections and exhibits vividly portray the lives, legacies, characters, and connections of those who created our unique stories and experiences of the world’s public and private sectors to answer pressing global needs. Learn more at oldwestmuseum.org.

About Lane

Frost started riding dairy calves around the age of 5 or 6 and won his first rodeo awards at only ten years old. In 1981, he became the National High School Bull Riding Champion, and the following year, he won the title of Riding Champion of the first Youth National Finals in Fort Worth, Texas. Frost would go on to win the PRCA World Champion bull riding competition in 1987. His success at such an early age serves as tremendous motivation for the filmmakers. “Lane’s story, to me, is a story of hope and dedication,” explains Hughes. “It’s a story of someone living a life that leaves a light in this world that is inexplicable to most people. Lane is an inspiration of achieving ultimate success through persistent hard work and being a Legend in your sport.” The reminder of the brevity of Frost’s life was also a sobering realization during filming. Hughes continues, “The biggest thing I feel like I’ve learned through all this, was the reminder of how young he really was. When you sit down with Kellie (Frost’s widow) and discuss their marriage or talk with Tuff about having to “grow up” overnight…you realize, and it’s a shaking reminder, of just how young they all were during this time.”