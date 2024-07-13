U.S. Chamber Launches Growth and Opportunity Imperative

To reinvigorate America’s economic dynamism and improve the lives of all Americans, the U.S. Chamber launched the Growth and Opportunity Imperative, calling on candidates and elected officials to achieve at least 3% annual real economic growth over the next decade—a 50% increase over current projections. This target should serve as a litmus test for evaluating policy solutions to our nation’s most pressing challenges.

Why it matters: Slowing economic growth is one of the foremost challenges facing America today, yet the discussion on how to fix the problem has been noticeably absent from recent policy debates, including in the recent presidential debate. Urgent action is required to reverse the economic slowdown and safeguard the American Dream.