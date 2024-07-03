American Voters think Tax Rates are Too Taxing

From businesses to individuals, the subject of taxes has always been heated. With impending elections at all levels of government, this is one issue that has taken a front seat in many discussions and campaigns. Taxation has a heavy impact on businesses on all levels, and Wyoming in particular has seen very high tax rates for business. Polls conducted by the U.S. Chamber show that the majority of voters believe that current federal tax rates are too high:

7% said federal tax rates are too low

26% said tax rates are about right

67% said tax rates are too high