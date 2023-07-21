Back when CFD was just three letters

Inspired by a suggestion from a savvy railroad agent, your Cheyenne Chamber sprang into action over a century ago to birth the remarkable spectacle known as the “Daddy of them All.”

Picture the vibrant autumn of 1897. With just three weeks to plan, the Chamber scraped together $562 (that’s more than 20K in modern money) and went to work. Then, one crisp September morning, over 1,500 people poured off of trains and into Pioneer Park. Together, we celebrated the “west that was” with thrilling pony races, bronco busting, and steer roping among the first events that year.

Cheyenne’s inaugural Frontier Day, yes, there was only one that year, was off like a shot. So, your Chamber put our nose to the grindstone for 1898. We cultivated our Frontier Days until 1991, and that’s when CFD flew the coop and spread its wings. In the years that followed, CFD has soared to extraordinary heights, becoming one of the most authentic and largest rodeo events in the world!

To say we’re proud of one of our earliest economic development projects is an understatement. CFD is a core part of Cheyenne’s history, and we are so excited to see what the future of this cherished celebration will hold.