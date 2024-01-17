Belvoir Ranch receives grant funding for Trailhead

The City of Cheyenne has received a $486,736 grant from the Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation to go toward construction of a trailhead and initial trails at the Belvoir Ranch.

Combined with a match of $121,684 from the City’s Belvoir Ranch Recreation Special Fund, the money will allow the City to begin building recreational trails on the property later this year.

“This grant will help us fulfill our goal of ‘boots and bikes on the ground’ at the Belvoir,” Mayor Patrick Collins said. “This is going to be such an amazing amenity for our community and we appreciate the funding from the Office of Outdoor Recreation to make this project happen.”

The new trailhead will be located about three miles south of Interstate 80 off Harriman Road. It will include a restroom, ADA-compliant parking, an informational kiosk, a covered picnic area, and access road improvements.

Barring unforeseen delays, construction is planned to begin in late spring 2024 and the developed area of the ranch is expected to be open to the public in 2025. In addition to the trailhead, this first phase of work will include 6.1 miles of non-motorized trail.

Future phases will include additional recreational trails, including connections to Red Mountain Open Space in Colorado. The City is also analyzing the possibility of building a bridge over the Union Pacific Railroad line that runs east-west through the Belvoir Ranch, which would further increase access.

The City purchased the Belvoir Ranch in 2003 with the intent of a number of uses, including water, a potential landfill site, energy development, and recreation. Two years later, the City bought the adjacent Big Hole property from The Nature Conservancy, which holds a conservation easement on that land. The two properties together total about 18,800 acres.

Since the purchase, the City has retained working ranch operations and leased the property for wind power operations. In 2008, the City adopted the Belvoir Ranch Master Plan to guide future development of the property.

The Belvoir Ranch’s eastern end is about 8 miles west of downtown Cheyenne and the property continues to Harriman Road at its western end. It is generally between the Union Pacific Railroad to the south and I-80 and Otto Road to the north. Some sections of the ranch lie south of the UPRR, as does the majority of the Big Hole property, which borders Colorado.

Recreational development has not yet been built on the Belvoir Ranch or Big Hole except for a trail section on the Big Hole that connects to the trail system at Red Mountain Open Space, which is operated by Larimer County, Colorado.

To learn more about the Belvoir Ranch, visit www.cheyennecity.org/Belvoir.