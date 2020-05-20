Best Western Plus Frontier Inn Donates Items & Recognizes Front Line Workers

The Best Western Plus Frontier Inn of Cheyenne recently donated hygiene products, laundry items and snacks to the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center Foundation.

In addition to donating much needed items to the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center Foundation (CRMC), the Best Western Plus Frontier Inn (BWPFI) also recognizes essential works with the Front Line Heroes Program.

The BWPFI was looking for ways to help during this time. After searching for items to donate, they found extra soaps, shampoos and conditioner to donate to CRMC. In addition, they gathered extra laundry items and breakfast items.

“Supporting our community members during these times is very important,” said Shannon McSweeny, General Manager of the BWPFI. “We appreciate everything they do, and we are happy to donate these items in support of our medical workers and support staff.”

In addition to local donations, The BWPFI is recognizing all Front Line Heroes with a new Best Western Front Line Rewards Program. The BWPFI will offer those on the front lines the ability to receive an upgrade to their Best Western Rewards® (BWR®) Elite status. As an Elite member, you can enjoy bonus points for every stay, exclusive promotional offers, and discounted rates at Best Western branded hotels worldwide.

“We want to do whatever we can to support our medical front line employees and support staff,” said Jennifer Gipfert, CEO of TWC Management. “I am pleased our team is providing unmatched hospitality to guests and taking care of those in our community who need it the most right now.”