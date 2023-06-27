Bike to Work (or Wherever) Day is tomorrow, Wednesday, June 28! Some have described it as “The best holiday ever, all on two wheels,” while others love the celebration of people out riding their bicycles. During BT(W)D, community members are encouraged to travel by bike wherever they’re headed, be it for work, errands, dropping kids off at daycare, or just for fun. The point is to get on your bike wherever you’re headed for the day!

The City of Cheyenne also encourages you to get out on your bike and enjoy the city’s 45+ miles of Greenway trails. The Greater Cheyenne Greenway safely connects our community to parks, schools, and other important destinations.

While on your way to work (or wherever), be sure to ride by Blue Federal Credit Union (FCU) at 114 E. 7th Ave. They are celebrating the people who choose to ride their bikes by serving a free continental breakfast and coffee to-go from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m. to help bicyclists start their day the right way! Thanks, Blue FCU!

For a more enjoyable ride, here are a few safety tips to make bicycling safe and enjoyable for everyone.

Be predictable to others around you and signal your movements.

Ride with the flow of traffic.

Leave sidewalks to pedestrians.

Yield to pedestrians at intersections, mid-block crossings, on sidewalks, and trails.

Ride defensively.

Protect your brain and wear a helmet.

Keep control of your bicycle by keeping both hands on the handlebars.

Use hand signals when turning.