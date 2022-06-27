Board of Public Utilities announces changes to its Industrial Pretreatment Program

The City of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities (BOPU) announces changes to its Industrial Pretreat Program (IPP). Beginning July 1, 2022, all food service establishments within the BOPU’s jurisdiction will have the option to submit grease manifests digitally using the new online reporting system SwiftComply. This program implementation aims to standardize reporting, improve communication, and ensure compliance with Cheyenne’s City Code.

Service Provider (hauler) training for the new SwiftComply system will be held on Tuesday, June 28th 5-7pm, and Thursday, June 30th 8-10am at the BOPU Administration Building located at 2416 Snyder Avenue and via Microsoft Teams. These free training sessions will cover new changes to City Code, IPP compliance requirements, and an overview of the SwiftComply system. Individuals interested in attending either training session are asked to register two days prior to the training event.

For additional information please call 307-635-3163 or email IPP@cheyennebopu.org.

Story by City of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities