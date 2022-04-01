Board of Public Utilities Receives Grant to Promote Water Conservation

The City of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities (BOPU) was recently awarded a Cheyenne Community Challenge Grant to support the Outreach for Upgrades and Repairs (OUR) Water program.

BOPU’s OUR Water program has been made possible thanks to funding from Microsoft and support from ChangeX and offers two opportunities to help BOPU’s residential customers save money on their water bills, while conserving water. “OUR Water kits include WaterSense faucet aerators and showerheads” stated Sarah Bargsten, Water Conservation Specialist. “We also have toilet fill valves available to any BOPU customer with a leaky toilet.”

BOPU customers who live in a home older than 1994, or have a leaky toilet, may fill out an OUR Water participation form online at https://www.cheyennebopu.org/Cheyennes-Water/Water-Conservation/Water-Smart or in person at 2416 Snyder Ave. OUR Water kits will be provided, first come first served, and at no cost to the customer.

BOPU Customers can access water conservation related information by visiting the BOPU website at https://www.cheyennebopu.org/Cheyennes-Water/Water-Conservation or contact the Water Conservation Specialist by phone at 307-637-6415, or by email at sbargsten@cheyennebopu.org for more information.