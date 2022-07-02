Board of Public Utilities Reminds Customers to Follow the 2022 Summer Watering Schedule

As temperatures are on the rise again, the City of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities (BOPU) would like to remind customers of the 2022 summer watering schedule. From May 1 to September 1, watering lawns, gardens, and flower beds between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. is prohibited. Customers may water lawns up to three days per week in the mornings or evenings that are most convenient. To avoid water waste, customers are encouraged not to water during high winds and/or rainstorms. Wasting water, such as allowing water to run down the street, is also prohibited.

To establish new sod or seed, customers must obtain a watering permit and amend soils. Visit the BOPU website for the free permit.

Washing vehicles is permitted any time, any day, as long as customers use an automatic shut-off nozzle on hoses or utilize buckets of water. Washing hard surfaces, such as sidewalks, parking lots or driveways with a hose is prohibited except when needed for safety, health or construction related reasons.

BOPU employees have observed several residents and businesses not following the 2022 summer watering schedule. As a reminder, BOPU employees are enforcing these seasonal watering restrictions. A first violation will result in a warning. A second violation may result in fines being added to the water bill. For more information of if you have questions regarding the summer watering schedule, please call 307.637.6460 or visit the BOPU website.

Story by the City of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities