BOPU Raises Prices of Utilities

Your Cheyenne Chamber continues to look out for your business. Please take a moment to read about increased utility rates and answer the survey below.

Increases to water and sewer rates passed second reading in the Cheyenne City Council on Monday evening. The Board of Public Utilities (BOPU) will raise prices on water by 8% and sewer by 10% effective on January 1, 2024.

System development fees also saw an increase of 5% for this coming year. These development fees impact the business community’s ability to grow Cheyenne and affect the feasibility of building projects.

While this annual increase was only 5% last year for both water and sewer utilities, the BOPU spoke during the city council meeting on why this larger increase was needed.

“With everything that is going on with our economy, and the cost we are seeing in our construction projects, and even just the cost of operating our facilities, we’ve decided we would recommend … a 8% [increase] for water and a 10% [increase] for sewer,” said Brad Brooks, Director of BOPU.

86% of the BOPU budget is currently spent on salaries, contractual costs, utilities, and chemicals and plant operations. In those categories, the BOPU has experienced significant cost increases, including a 37% increase in chemical costs and 10% increase in maintenance costs.

The cost of living in Wyoming has increased approximately 10% in the last year, making this rate increase for public water and sewer a comparable increase. However, as inflation continues to swallow more industries and businesses, consumers become increasingly concerned. Consumer spending is plateauing as Americans become more averse to higher prices, according to Reuters.

A public hearing regarding the proposed budget for the City of Cheyenne and BOPU for Fiscal Year 2024 will be held in Council Chambers of the Municipal Building located at 2101 O’Neil Ave., and via electronic conference meeting on Monday, June 12, at 6 p.m. All persons interested may appear and be heard.

Answer this Business Survey