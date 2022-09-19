Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne Opens Sites in LCSD2
Story by: Boys and Girls Club
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE CONTACT:
Amanda Fiske, Director of Development
Cell: 303-956-4822
Email: afiske@bgcchey.org
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (September 9, 2022) – The Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne is pleased to
announce the opening of two new sites in Laramie County School District #2.
Launching Monday, September 12th, the Club will offer high-quality, affordable afterschool
programming in Burns and Pine Bluffs Elementary Schools. These locations, set to replace the
previous Academy of Learning Extensions (A.L.E.X.) afterschool program, will join existing
sites in Laramie County School District #1, including the West Jefferson Clubhouse, the Club at
Laramie County Community College, and the Cole Elementary site serving students from Cole
and Hebard Elementary Schools.
“The Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne’s mission has always been to inspire and enable youth in
Laramie County, and we are excited to take this goal to the next level by opening brand new
sites in Burns and Pine Bluffs,” said Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne CEO Justin Pendleton.
“These new additions fall in alignment with the Club’s overarching vision of serving even
more youth in need, both in our capital city and beyond. The Club looks forward to partnering
with LCSD2 Superintendent Justin Pierantoni and local educators to foster student success
and create a safe, productive, and meaningful learning environment for all.”
Both sites will offer afterschool programming Monday through Thursday from 3:30-6:00 pm.
To accommodate the 4-day school week and enhance critical out-of-school time, these sites
will also offer a full-day program on Fridays, which will take place from 10:00 am-6:00 pm.
The Burns and Pine Bluffs Elementary sites are open to 5-year-old students who are currently
enrolled in kindergarten through students in sixth grade. The yearly membership fee is $10
and includes daily meals, engaging programs such as art, STEM, and Healthy Habits, and
access to the full-day Friday program. Potential members can begin the registration process
by visiting bgcchey.org.
About the Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne
Since opening in 1997, the Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne has focused on inspiring and
enabling all young people, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as
productive, responsible, and caring citizens. Program areas offered to youth include character
and leadership development, education and career development, health and life skills, the
arts, computer training, and sports/fitness/recreation opportunities. The Club provides
afterschool and summer programming for youth ages 6-18. The annual fee for afterschool
programming is only $10 per year. For more information, visit www.bgcchey.org.