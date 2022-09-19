Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne Opens Sites in LCSD2

Story by: Boys and Girls Club

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE CONTACT:

Amanda Fiske, Director of Development

Cell: 303-956-4822

Email: afiske@bgcchey.org

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (September 9, 2022) – The Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne is pleased to

announce the opening of two new sites in Laramie County School District #2.

Launching Monday, September 12th, the Club will offer high-quality, affordable afterschool

programming in Burns and Pine Bluffs Elementary Schools. These locations, set to replace the

previous Academy of Learning Extensions (A.L.E.X.) afterschool program, will join existing

sites in Laramie County School District #1, including the West Jefferson Clubhouse, the Club at

Laramie County Community College, and the Cole Elementary site serving students from Cole

and Hebard Elementary Schools.

“The Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne’s mission has always been to inspire and enable youth in

Laramie County, and we are excited to take this goal to the next level by opening brand new

sites in Burns and Pine Bluffs,” said Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne CEO Justin Pendleton.

“These new additions fall in alignment with the Club’s overarching vision of serving even

more youth in need, both in our capital city and beyond. The Club looks forward to partnering

with LCSD2 Superintendent Justin Pierantoni and local educators to foster student success

and create a safe, productive, and meaningful learning environment for all.”

Both sites will offer afterschool programming Monday through Thursday from 3:30-6:00 pm.

To accommodate the 4-day school week and enhance critical out-of-school time, these sites

will also offer a full-day program on Fridays, which will take place from 10:00 am-6:00 pm.

The Burns and Pine Bluffs Elementary sites are open to 5-year-old students who are currently

enrolled in kindergarten through students in sixth grade. The yearly membership fee is $10

and includes daily meals, engaging programs such as art, STEM, and Healthy Habits, and

access to the full-day Friday program. Potential members can begin the registration process

by visiting bgcchey.org.

About the Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne

Since opening in 1997, the Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne has focused on inspiring and

enabling all young people, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as

productive, responsible, and caring citizens. Program areas offered to youth include character

and leadership development, education and career development, health and life skills, the

arts, computer training, and sports/fitness/recreation opportunities. The Club provides

afterschool and summer programming for youth ages 6-18. The annual fee for afterschool

programming is only $10 per year. For more information, visit www.bgcchey.org.