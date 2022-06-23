Boys & Girls Club Partners with University of Wyoming and Laramie County Community College for Summer Basketball Camp

The Boys & Girls Club is thrilled to announce an exciting opportunity for young athletes throughout Cheyenne. On Saturday, July 9th, the Club will host a Basketball Camp in partnership with athletes from the University of Wyoming and Laramie County Community College. This all-day camp, held from 9 am to 3 pm at East High School, will be open to both Club and community members ages 6-18.

During the fun-filled camp, participants will learn basketball fundamentals, improve their skill set, and scrimmage against their peers alongside Hunter Maldonado and their favorite college athletes:

9-11 am: Drills

11 am-12 pm: Lunch/Photos

12-3 pm: Scrimmages (Families invited to attend from 2-3 pm)

The registration fee is $20 for current Club members and $50 for community members. This includes a t-shirt, water bottle, and lunch. Spots are limited, and families can register today by going online. Participants will be asked to complete a waiver upon check in. For any questions, please contact Melissa Johnson at (307) 778-6674 or mjohnson@bgcchey.org.

Together, the Boys & Girls Club, UW, and LCCC look forward to making sports fun, accessible, and affordable for the next generation of athletes!

About the Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne

Since opening in 1997, the Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne has focused on inspiring and enabling all young people, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible, and caring citizens. Program areas offered to youth include character and leadership development, education and career development, health and life skills, the arts, computer training and sports/fitness/recreation opportunities. The Club provides afterschool and summer programming for youth ages 6-18. The annual fee for afterschool programming is only $10 per year. For more information, visit the website.

Story by the Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne