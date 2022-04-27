Business Skills for Artists Workshop Now Open for Registration

The Wyoming Arts Council (WAC) is partnering with classical flutist and entrepreneur Nicole Riner to host a series of workshops focused on business skills for artists.

On Wed., May 25 from 5:30 – 7 p.m. Nicole will host a Portfolio Kit workshop at the University of Wyoming Art Museum in Laramie. In this interactive workshop, participants will build a solid, usable portfolio that they can pull out and tweak as needed, allowing them to be ready for sudden opportunities.

On Wed., June 15 from 5:30- 6:30 p.m. Nicole will host a Funding workshop at the UW Art Museum. It’s undeniable that providing for our basic needs requires cash and credit. It’s also undeniable that as artists, we find ways around the need for cash as often as we can. This workshop aims to take what participants already do and spark creative thinking about how to “get the work done” without having to go to the same funding wells over and over. In this workshop participants will learn about traditional and contemporary funding models and think creatively about models they can implement in their work and communities.

Both workshops are a suggested cost of $10 or pay what you can and are open to artists of all mediums. Register online at Eventbrite today. Each workshop is limited to a maximum of 25 participants. The curriculum for these workshops is based off of Springboard for the Arts’ Work of Art Program, a proven model that has been replicated all over the country.

These workshops are a pilot for what the WAC hopes to expand in the near future. Looking forward, there are a number of other topics that can be taught in several communities throughout the state and online.

Classical flutist Nicole maintains an active national presence as a recitalist and pedagogue. A champion of new music for flute, she also serves on the board of Flute New Music Consortium, a non-profit commissioning organization. With experience starting both non-profit organizations and LLCs and working as a studio artist, freelance performer, chamber ensemble manager, and orchestral musician, Nicole brings many perspectives to her advocacy work for artists. Nicole currently teaches flute and entrepreneurship classes at University of Wyoming, where she also oversees the Entrepreneurship Certificate program. She is also a guest instructor in iCadenza’s Coro program, where she has produced instructional videos for emerging music entrepreneurs and serves as a career coach. Nicole holds degrees from University of Illinois (BM), Michigan State University (MM), and Indiana University (DM). Nicole was trained by the Springboard for the Arts team to lead these workshops.

For more information, contact Taylor Craig at 307-274-6673 or taylor.craig@wyo.gov.