Capitol Avenue Bronze Project to see Three Installations This Week

CHEYENNE – The Capitol Avenue Bronze Project is excited to announce the installation of three bronzes on Capitol Avenue later this week. These are the first bronzes of what will be a collection of 28 statues when the project is complete. The bronzes are in honor of the history and heritage of the people of Cheyenne and Wyoming and depict images of the American West, its people, and wildlife. All bronzes are generously donated by private individuals and families as their gift to the city and the state.

These first three bronzes being donated are:

“My Red Tricycle,” by Rich Haines

Dedication: A gift of Dixie and Tom Roberts in honor of those in our community who support youth.

Placement: Southeast corner of 19th St. & Capitol Ave.

“In Good Hands,” by Robin Laws

Dedication: A gift of Nathaniel T. Trelease in memory of his mother Ceralia Solis and her lifetime of giving to family, neighborhood, and community.

Placement: Southeast corner of 21st St. & Capitol Ave.

“Mittens,” by Chris Navarro

Dedication: A gift of Susan and Doug Samuelson in honor of the historic Warren Ranch, its founder, and those who have worked it since 1847.

Placement: Southeast corner of 17th St. & Capitol Ave.

For more information on the project or how to donate a bronze, please contact Nathaniel Trelease at nathanieltrelease@gmail.com and visit www.CapitolAvenueBronze.org. The Capitol Avenue Bronze Project was publicly announced at an October 4 press conference by Mayor Patrick Collins, Nathaniel Trelease, and Harvey Deselms.