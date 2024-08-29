Capitol Roofing Hosts Business After Hours Event

Capitol Roofing is thrilled to invite the community to a special Business After Hours event on Thursday, September 5th, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. The event will be held at Capitol Roofing’s facility, located at 805 E Fox Farm Road, Cheyenne, WY 82007.

With over 50 years of combined experience in the roofing industry, Capitol Roofing has established itself as a premier roofing company in the region. As a family-owned and operated business, Capitol Roofing expertly balances the personalized service of a small business with the robust capabilities of a larger enterprise. The company’s success is driven by its unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction and community well-being.

Capitol Roofing proudly supports a diverse range of local events, charities, and organizations. From the 4-H County Fair to Cheyenne Junior League Baseball and the University of Wyoming Cowboy Joe Club, Capitol Roofing is deeply committed to giving back to the community that has supported its growth over the years. The company is an active member and national partner of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, as well as an active member of the Cheyenne Board of REALTORS and the National Roofing Contractors Association, boasting an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau.

September’s Business After Hours event with Capitol Roofing promises an evening filled with networking and community connection in a fun and relaxed atmosphere. Guests will be able to enjoy delicious street tacos, sip on refreshing sangria, and have the chance to participate in two exciting raffles. The first being a gun raffle, with proceeds benefiting Mission Service Dog, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing service dogs to veterans and families in need. The second being a hog raffle, with proceeds benefiting the Future Farmers of America (FFA), supporting the next generation of agricultural leaders.

This event is open to the public and offers an excellent opportunity for anyone looking to expand their network, stay informed on the latest industry trends, and connect with the community. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just starting out, this gathering offers the perfect setting to engage with others in a meaningful and enjoyable way.