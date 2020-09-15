Car show made debut, benefits three charities

The first annual charity classic car show, “Cars, Cigars, Guitars – under the stars” was this past Saturday and the event was a success. Raising money for local charities Family Promise of Cheyenne, Safehouse of Cheyenne, and Habitat for Humanity Laramie County. The event was a volunteer effort by AHEPA Cowboy Chapter 211 Cheyenne.

American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (AHEPA) was founded in 1922 to promote the ancient Hellenic ideals of education, philanthropy, civic responsibility, family and individual excellence through community service and volunteerism. It is the largest and oldest grassroots association of American citizens of Greek heritage and Philhellenes with more than 400 chapters. The Cheyenne Chapter was founded in 1926.

The event has established itself as the premier charity Classic Car show in the Tri State region. Organizers say the event is, “Automotive enthusiasts celebrating the motoring lifestyle and improving the community along the way!” – and this first event has succeeded in that mission.

A major fundraising feature was a raffle of a 2020 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 motorcycle, “Mr. Clean,” which was donated by Cheyenne Motorsports. It was won by George Mores, Jr. of Cheyenne.

About 250 people strolled the grounds at the Greek Ponderosa ranch – the home of Tim and Kathy Joannides. Guests enjoyed viewing the many classic cars, cigars, food & beverage, and entertained by live music by Mr. Byrd & The Perfect Strangers.

The event was a large volunteer effort, with volunteers from the AHEPA Chapter and committee handling the cooking and car displays, and volunteers from this year’s three benefiting charities helping with check-in, set up, vendors and hospitality.

The show organizers said they expect to release the total amount of funding raised for each charity soon. The date for next year’s event has been set – the first Saturday after Labor Day (Saturday, September 11, 2021).