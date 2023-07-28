Cars, Cigars, & Guitars: Under the Stars

Rev your engines, because AHEPA Cowboy Chapter 211 is putting on their fourth annual Cars, Cigars, & Guitars show! This charity classic car show will be showing off cars, tractors, and motorcycles. Live music will be performed by Mr. Byrd and the Perfect Strangers.

Go deeper: This incredible show will take place Saturday, August 19th from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the CFD Exhibition Hall. The funds will go towards these local charities:

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Cars, Cigars & Guitars website.