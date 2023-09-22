Catching Fire: CFR to the Rescue

A trailer home in the 5200 block of Harmon Avenue caught fire late on Tuesday, Sept. 19. Cheyenne Fire Rescue (CFR) had an impressive response time with just four minutes between their dispatch and their on scene arrival at 11:51 p.m. With the combined efforts of CFR and Laramie County Fire Authority (LCFA), the fire was deemed under control a short time later at 12:18 a.m. The cause of fire and estimated damage stemming from it is unknown as of yet.

