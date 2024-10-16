Each year, on the third Wednesday in October, we celebrate National Support Your Local Chamber of Commerce Day, honoring the essential role that local chambers play in helping entrepreneurs and businesses of all sizes thrive.

State and local chambers of commerce provide invaluable support to business owners by hosting workshops, networking events, and mentorship opportunities. The goal is to connect people to places. By bringing businesses together over common issues, they strengthen the collective voice of their members and advocate for pro-business policies at local and state levels.

With approximately 4,000 chambers of commerce across the United States, their mission is to advance their members’ interests, spur job creation, and promote economic development. Many chambers, including those in Wyoming, are also members of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which provides a nationwide grassroots network and access to expert knowledge.

The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce urges all businesses and community members to celebrate, support, and get involved with their local chambers. We want to extend a special shout-out to the hardworking chambers in Wyoming that tirelessly advocate for business and help make our state the best place to live, work, and do business.

Chambers of commerce are vital to fostering community growth, creating job opportunities, and driving economic prosperity. Let’s come together to appreciate their dedication and commitment to our local business landscape.