Celebrate Your Favorite Hero with Meridian Trust Flags for Heroes

Who is your hero?

This September, the Meridian Trust North Star Foundation is hosting its annual Flags for Heroes fundraiser to help raise funds to support local communities while honoring the heroes in your life.

From Wednesday, September 22, to Sunday, September 26, Meridian Trust’s three branches in Cheyenne and their Wellington branch in Colorado will fly flags in an eloquent display paying tribute to heroes near and far.

Order a flag in honor of ​the heroes in your life. Your hero may include military personnel, first responders, healthcare workers, and family members.

Those who want to order a flag have until Tuesday, September 21, to reserve their tribute flag. Premium honoree tags and commemorative flags can be added.

Sponsor a flag* for $50 and highlight your hero. Every flag has a story, and Meridian Trust would like to share yours. Each flag displayed will have an honoree tag attached that will include your hero’s name and a little about their story if you choose to share.

The Meridian Trust North Star Foundation is an independent 501(c)3 nonprofit charitable organization founded to provide assistance and support in our communities. Funds raised through Flags for Heroes will support child advocacy, hunger/food insecurity, women’s support services, and other local nonprofits.