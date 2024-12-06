Celebrating Excellence in leadership: Tanya Keller Receives 2024 Women’s Leadership Award

The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce Tanya Keller as the recipient of the 2024 Women’s Leadership Award! Tanya’s tireless dedication and unwavering commitment have propelled Cheyenne forward, leaving an indelible mark on our community. As a leader, she exemplifies excellence, courage, and compassion, creating ripples of positive change that inspire us all. Congratulations, Tanya! Cheyenne is fortunate to have you at the helm, leading with passion, determination, and a steadfast commitment to making a difference.

We also want to celebrate this year’s outstanding nominees: Katye Ames, Jane France, Cindy Bradley, and Andrea Allen. Your contributions and the incredible work you do to advance our community are truly inspiring. Thank you for your dedication and leadership!

Do you know an exceptional female leader making an impact in Cheyenne? Keep them in mind for the 2025 Women’s Leadership Award! Every October, we release a public nomination form, inviting the community to honor the remarkable women shaping Cheyenne’s future.

A dedicated committee reviews all nominations and selects five finalists to recognize. This program is our way of shining a spotlight on the women who lead with courage and drive Cheyenne’s growth. Keep and eye out next year for details on how to submit your 2025 nominations! Let’s continue to celebrate and uplift the incredible women shaping Cheyenne’s future.