CFD Old West Museum will host the American Plains Artists Annual Juried Exhibit and Sale

The American Plains Artists (APA) 36th Annual Juried Exhibit & Sale will be hosted by the Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Old West Museum, November 5 – December 5, 2021, and will open with a “Jump the Gun” Opening Reception for CFD Old West Museum Members and APA Artists on Friday, November 5, from 4:30-5:30 PM. The Opening Reception will open to all other ticket holders at 5:30-7:30 PM.

The public is invited to attend this celebration of “Art of the Plains” featuring two- and three-dimensional realistic and representational artworks in traditional media that depict the American Great Plains region – its landscape, wildlife, people, and way of life in historical or modern times. Artworks in the show will be rendered by nationally recognized award-winning artists from across the U.S.A. and sometimes from foreign countries.

For more information about the APA, please visit www.oldwestmuseum.org

Cost is $25 per person.

Quick Facts:

Who: CFD Old West Museum APA Annual Juried Art Show

When: “Jump the Gun” on November 5th, 2021 for Museum Members and APA Artists Only from 4:30-5:30PM; “Open to the Public” Opening Reception on November 5th, 2021 beginning at 5:30PM. Event ends at 7:30PM

Where: CFD Old West Museum

Museum Contact: Amanda Byzewski, Art Show and Events Coordinator, amanda.byzewski@ oldwestmuseum.org