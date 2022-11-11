Chamber of Commerce Introduces New Director of Partner Services

The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce their new Director of Partner Services, Cecilia “Cici” Mohren.

Before joining the Chamber team, Cici worked as the Executive Assistant to the Wyoming Secretary of State. She earned an Associate’s Degree from Laramie County Community College with a focus in Business. Over the years, she has worked in various industries, including hospitality, health care, retail, management, sales, agriculture, and state government. The common responsibility being to serve, advance, and promote relationships while meeting the needs of the stakeholders.​ Her work as the Director of Partner Services includes working alongside Chamber Investors to grow our community into a wonderful place to live, work, and do business.

Cici was born in Rawlins, Wyoming and raised in Decatur, Texas. She returned to Wyoming in 2001 and began her college career, started a family, and raised three wonderful sons here in Wyoming. Cecilia thrives on being a support resource and watching others succeed. She is looking forward to meeting & serving more people. More specifically, Cici wants to identify the needs and obstacles of our members and communities while creating and executing plans successfully.

We are proud to have Cici as part of the Chamber team. She will work hard to serve the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce Partners and community through her new role.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Story by J. Elizabeth Bennett

Elizabeth Bennett serves the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce as the Director of Marketing and Communications. She is passionate about working with the diverse communities in Cheyenne and creating accessible communications material that engages our chamber members.