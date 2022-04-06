Chamber of Commerce Welcomes New Vice-President
Story by J. Elizabeth Bennett, Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce
The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce their new Vice-President, Amber Leyba.
Before joining the Chamber team, Amber worked for UPMC/HCMS Group optimizing company benefit engagement while reducing total human capital costs. Amber has also worked in multiple industries such as banking, medical, administrative, and government. Her work as the vice-president includes overseeing our Department of Action and Advocacy as well as general operations of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce.
Amber is a Cheyenne native but had the opportunity to do a lot of traveling during her childhood. Living in Germany is one of her favorite experiences. She attended LCCC and UW and attained her Bachelor of Arts in Psychology. Amber has a passion for helping people and working towards the betterment of our Cheyenne community. She is excited to be a part of the Chamber and to grow with our community.
We are proud to have Amber as part of the Chamber team. She will work hard to supremely serve the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce Partners and community through her new role.