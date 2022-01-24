Cheney joins in letter to USDA to expand availability of meat inspectors

Via Wyoming News

On Tuesday, Congresswoman Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and 23 of her House colleagues sent a letter to U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, urging him to expand the availability of meat inspectors.

