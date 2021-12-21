Cheyenne Animal Shelter is (Almost) Empty this Christmas

It’s dark and quiet in the Cheyenne Animal Shelter this December, and that’s a very good thing. The lights are out and the cages are empty because there are so few animals ready for adoption today.

With support from Bissell Pet Foundation, Cheyenne Animal Shelter participated in the #EmptyTheShelters this holiday season, and were very nearly successful. Between December 7 and December 18, there were 52 cat adoptions, 40 dog adoptions, and 12 various small animal adoptions. That’s a total of 104 adoptions, and 104 pets who have found there forever homes this Christmas. To see photos of some of those adoptions, check out the Empty the Shelters 2021 album on the Cheyenne Animal Shelter Facebook page.

However, hiding among all the wonderfully empty cages is one more pup who didn’t get adopted yet! Rayna is a one year old, female, Terrier Mix with lots of energy and potential. Rayna is recommended for a home with kids over 10, and she can be selective about her dog friends. She requires an adoption meeting with our behavior staff in order to ensure a good fit. For more information on how to adopt Rayna, visit her pet profile today.

The Cheyenne Animal Shelter would like to send a huge “Thank You” to Cheyenne and Laramie County for all the support during this time. And – Happiest of Howlidays to all the new families!

More Information on Cheyenne Animal Shelter

The mission of the Cheyenne Animal Shelter is to enhance the quality of life for animals and people through compassion, respect and education. For over 50 years, the Cheyenne Animal Shelter has extended the hand of kindness to neglected and abused companion animals in Cheyenne and Laramie County.