Cheyenne Animal Shelter Successful In July Thanks to Community!

July was an amazing month for the Cheyenne Animal Shelter! With 325 adoptions, over 35,000 pounds of cat litter donated, and nearly $37,000 raised from WyoGives day –we are grinning from ear to ear and have the community to thank.

From July 11th through the end of the month, the Shelter participated in a Bissell Empty the Shelters promotion that allowed for all adoption fees to be significantly reduced or completely waived. The promotion brough many families together and was especially helpful at the peak of “kitten season”. We are so excited for the 325 pets that found forever homes!

In addition to adoptions, the Cheyenne Animal Shelter also participated in WyoGives –the annual state day of giving – with an initial goal to raise $20,000. Thanks to #1 Properties and their generosity of a $10,000 matching gift, nearly $37,000 were raised for the animals in our care! The matching gift helped to further individual donations and made the Shelter eligible for another match from the Huge’s Charitable Foundation which gave $1 million across the state. In total, over $3 million dollars were raised in one day across the WyoGives platform.

A large donation of cat litter also made the month of July unlike any other. Best Friends Animal Society reached out to network partners letting them know that there were thousands of pounds of cat litter needing to be claimed due to an overseas shipping issue. The Cheyenne Animal Shelter made arrangements and received 35,000 pounds of litter that will last for many months to come. Cat litter is always the top priority donated item, next to pet food, so a donation of this size is invaluable.

Join in and continue the celebration with the Cheyenne Animal Shelter by getting involved today! Become a member of our volunteer team, sign up to be a monthly donor, or come meet the adoptable pets in our care. For more information, visit the Cheyenne Animal Shelter website or email Niki at nharrison@caswyo.org.

Story by the Cheyenne Animal Shelter