Cheyenne Firefighters Chili Cook-off “a Go!”

Cheyenne Firefighters of Local 279 are excited to announce that the annual MDA Chili Cook-Off continues to be planned and will occur on October 3rd at the Cheyenne Depot Plaza.

Organizers for Local 279 say that it has been challenging amid the COVID restrictions and concerns. “But here we are, and we are very excited,” Nathan Pugel, chairman of the firefighters’ Union’s Charities, said. “Traditional fill-the-boot did not occur this year, and we are hopeful for a good event to continue our efforts to raise money for the MDA in our 65-year partnership.”

Proceeds from the event will help progress in MDA’s mission to save and improve the lives of kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related life-threatening diseases that take away physical strength, independence, and life. Local 279 will also be continuing their virtual fill-the-boot donations until December. The chili cook-off event is being organized and scheduled alongside with Cheyenne’s local fire departments in a joint open house event for the National Fire Prevention Week.

The virtual fill-the-boot can still be found on the Cheyenne Firefighters Facebook page or online.

VIRTUAL FILL THE BOOT