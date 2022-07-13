Cheyenne Police Department’s 13th Annual Neighborhood Night Out is Thursday, July 14!

The official block party map is now available — find your neighborhood’s party location and join in the fun! If you don’t see a party near-by, or would like to attend more than one, come check out Blue Federal Credit Union World Headquarters for the community-wide Neighborhood Night Out celebration. We hope to see you there! Neighborhood Night Out is a community-building event designed to bring neighbors, businesses, and police together in partnership against crime in Cheyenne. When neighbors are able to meet and connect with one another and the officers that serve them, we are able to work together to prevent crime.

View the Enlarged Block Party Map Cheyenne Police Department 415 W. 18th Street Cheyenne, Wyoming 82001 http://www.cheyennepd.org Protecting the legend…

2022 Block Party Locations:

Open to the Public:

Blue World Headquarters – Blue Federal Credit Union, COMEA Shelter, & Cheyenne Police Department | 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Neighborhood Specific Parties: • Bent Avenue & 24th Street | 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Blue Sage Road | 6:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. • Bomar Drive | 6:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne | 5:30 p.m.- 7:00 p.m.

Buffalo Ridge | 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Cheyenne Brethren Church | 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Cross Point Fellowship | 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Fireside Drive | 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Good Shepard Lutheran Church | 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Granite Rehabilitation and Wellness | 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Hawthorne Drive | 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Hess Avenue | 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Lincoln Park | 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Newland Avenue Backyard | 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Pioneer Avenue & 6th Street | 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Rio Verde and Flaming Gorge | 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Springer Court | 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

The Pointe | 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.