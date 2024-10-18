Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra Opens 70th Season with Mesmerizing Melodies & Guest Pianist Ilya Yakushev

The Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra (CSO) and Maestro William Intriligator proudly announce the opening concert of their 70th season, featuring works by two of classical music’s most beloved composers, Tchaikovsky and Rachmaninoff. The concert will take place on October 19th at 7:30pm at the Cheyenne Civic Center.

This electrifying season opener promises an evening filled with the lush and captivating melodies that have made these composers legends. Internationally acclaimed pianist, Ilya Yakushev, will perform Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2, one of the most celebrated and technically demanding pieces in the repertoire. Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 2, also known as the “Ukrainian,” will follow, delivering the vibrant folk-inspired themes that showcase the composer’s flair for orchestral color.

The concert is made possible through the generous sponsorship of Riverstone Bank and Lamar Advertising, with Larry & Jennifer Wolfe, The Kenneth & Myra Monfort Charitable Foundation, and Bill Runyan underwriting the guest artist.

Program:

Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2, featuring Ilya Yakushev

Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 2, “Ukrainian”

Ticket Information:

Students: $11.50 – $26.50

Adults: $23 – $53

Livestream: $25 per household

Get your tickets now to experience this unforgettable performance and help celebrate 70 years of the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra bringing world-class music to the community.

Season Sponsors: Symphony Foundation, Ken Garff Toyota, and the Cheyenne Civic Center.

For tickets and more information, visit cheyennesymphony.org or call (307) 778-8561