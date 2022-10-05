Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra Opens Season with Arabian Nights

Join CSO and let’s travel together to distant lands during our 2022-23 season…The World Awaits! Beginning with Arabian Nights on Oct. 22nd, 2022, at 7:30 PM at the Cheyenne Civic Center. The 7:30 PM performance will also be livestreamed for those who prefer to watch from the comfort of home, for $25 per household.

The concert begins with an exciting new piece, “Seven O’Clock Shout” written by American composer Valerie Coleman. She originally wrote this piece for the Philadelphia Orchestra in 2020 as a way of saying thank you to essential workers. William Intriligator, CSO’s Music Director and Conductor explains, “I really like the optimism of this piece, and that is especially interesting since it was written during the most difficult times of the pandemic. It evokes a Copland-like style with its mood and timbres, truly depicting American optimism and vitality. At one point, the orchestra gets to “woop,” shout, and cheer during the music!” The next piece will feature a sensational pianist, Sara Buechner, in a well-loved piano concerto that isn’t technically a “concerto.” Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody on a Theme by Paganini is a set of 24 variations on a familiar melody from a Paganini Caprice.

Rachmaninoff ingeniously works the melody into many contrasting moods and styles, even bringing in his almost-characteristic Dies Irae a few times. In true Rachmaninoff form, there is a gorgeous slow section, the 18th variation, that everyone will remember and will make each of us melt, it is just that beautiful. Maestro Intriligator says, “Sara is the perfect choice for this showpiece since she has incredible power, virtuosity, poetry, and artistry all in one. Plus, she is one of the nicest and funniest people you will ever meet! And totally brilliant.”

The program concludes with another audience favorite: Scheherazade by Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov! A favorite of Maestro Intriligator, he says, “I don’t know who will be more excited for this piece: me and the players …or the audience? Both!” The last time the CSO performed this masterpiece was back in 2008 when Maestro Intriligator was auditioning to be Music Director. He explains, “Like the way the Rachmaninoff is a piano concerto in many ways but not in name, Scheherazade is a four-movement symphony in everything but name. It’s four movements paint musical images of many of the stories of the 1001 Arabian Nights, from Sinbad to Aladdin and many others.” The solo violin and harp depict the storyteller herself, the Sultana Scheherazade.

Perhaps greater than any of her tales from the Arabian Nights is the story of her escape from death by telling these fables each night to her murderous husband, the Sultan, and keeping him waiting with cliffhangers every night for 1001 nights.

So come to this concert and experience a journey to Arabian Nights—and so much more!”

Enhance your experience with “Lunch and Learn” on Oct. 21st, from 12-1:00 PM at the Laramie County Library, which will also be livestreamed on the CSO Facebook page. “Classic Conversations” will take place on Oct. 22nd, at 6:30 PM at the Civic Center, prior to the concert.

