Cheyenne Welcomes The Quarter Method: A 12 Year Journey!
A message from the desk of Roy Wilhite, TQM Business Training and Development Professionals –
After incorporating in 2012, The Quarter Method Business Training and Professional Development Services Inc. has finally reached Cheyenne. The process to relocate to Cheyenne Wyoming was challenging, and full of life lessons, but we are here and, God willing, we are planning on growing quickly.
Our initial steps were focused on not just joining, but actively participating in the community. That meant networking and marketing. We plan on being very involved with Cheyenne at the local level to start, and soon enough with the whole state of Wyoming as well. To that end we have become National level sponsors of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce. We will be actively participating in chamber committees and councils, and once we are established here in Wyoming, we will actively coordinate some community outreach and charity events as well.
Now, I imagine you’re asking, what is The Quarter Method Business Training and Professional Development Services Inc.(TQM for short). Put simply, there are two main divisions for TQM. The first division is business training and development. We have a program for most aspects of any business.
Need to train your sales personnel? That’s where we started. In fact there is a three-book series from TQM (available on Amazon) and the first two books are designed to teach Salespersons to become Sales Professionals. For those of you who are wondering, the difference between the two is, on average, a 60% increase in sales. If you don’t believe me, the first meeting is always free. Just remember, a salesperson closing 20% is losing 80% of your potential clients. Based on your numbers last month, how much does that truth concern you?
Need to Train your managers in the art and skills of management? We created a course for that as well. Our management course teaches managers how to manage the business, the finances, and the personnel. We teach decision making, compartmentalizing, and how to motivate and speak with the team.
Do you need to teach yourself, or your senior leadership specific areas that may not be your strength? We have programs to teach that in group classes with your peers, or in a discreet program just with you or your staff at your location.
We have programs for developing your Business Plan the right way, not with a software program that will make the bank laugh.
We have programs for developing your Marketing plan, your Sales plan, and your Growth plan as well. If you don’t have plans for these aspects of your business, the first meeting is always free and during that meeting we will draw you a map for whatever you need to adjust in your business. If you need some help to achieve your desired results, it is at that point we will discuss a mutually beneficial agreement.
If you haven’t already guessed, the second division of TQM is Business Correction. The simple explanation is that we fix broken or underperforming companies. The longer version… the truth is in the United States, 9 out of 10 businesses fail within the first 5 years. Nine out of ten! Let that sink in for a second. The odd truth is that not all of those can be saved.
Some fail because they didn’t have proper funding to begin with. Others because the business doesn’t satisfy a large enough market to stay afloat, or their competitors are billion-dollar conglomerates that move the same products to market at half of the small businesses’ price.
Still others fail because the idea is sound, the market is primed, and the powers that be are egomaniacs that will ride their company into the ground before they would admit they are failing, let alone ask for help.
However, there are companies out there that could be successful if they made some intentional adjustments. They have people in charge who are humble and not just willing to learn, but they are hungry to learn what they don’t know. They are aware of their struggles and are willing to make the changes necessary to course correct their company. Those are the businesses TQM helps to success.
We’ve helped numerous businesses find their success and we would love to help you if you need a little guidance. After 12 years God has finally directed our path to Cheyenne, and we can’t wait to see what God’s plan is for TQM and Cheyenne going forward.
We look forward to meeting all of you in time. Call us if you need us.
Roy “Will” Wilhite
President/CEO
TQM Inc.
Thequartermethod.com
(818) 917-0114
The Quarter Method, Book 1: The Psychology of Sales: Wilhite, Roy: 9780692503652: Amazon.com: Books
The Quarter Method, Book 2: Communicating in High Definition: Wilhite, Roy: 9780998174501: Amazon.com: Books
The Quarter Method, Book 3: Everything Else…That Matters: Wilhite, Roy (to be published 2024)