Cheyenne’s Business Stars to be recognized at Chamber Awards Gala June 23
Grab your ruby slippers and follow the yellow brick road to the Annual Chamber Awards Gala as we celebrate Cheyenne, Laramie County and the region. There’s no place like home and our members are the reason. Members of your business community will gather on June 23 to celebrate our servant leaders that make the region a great place to live, work, and do business.
Walk, talk, and feast at the Cheyenne Civic Center during this exclusive event recognizing the outstanding accomplishments of our business leaders. Fly my pretties! Reserve your seat today by calling 307-638-3388. (No flying monkeys allowed!)
Learn more about this event or reserve your table at: CheyenneChamber.org/AnnualBanquet
Doing the Big Work
Building Wyoming’s Future takes the right people willing to put in the work on behalf of Cheyenne. The Cheyenne business community strives to build a great future for our community and our region. Join us as we celebrate the work that benefits all of us.
Please help us recognize these amazing organizations and individuals who were nominated by the community for the Greater Cheyenne Chamber Awards.
Community Service Award
Jonah Bank, Beach Please, Blue FCU
Non-Profit of the Year
Meals on Wheels, Safehouse Cheyenne, Wyoming 211
Small Business of the Year
Billy Jack’s, Breeze Thru, Alexis Drake
Large Business of the Year
RE/MAX, Reiman Corp, Capitol Roofing
Emerging Leader Award
Alex Freeman, Kari Ward Farley, Dallas Tyrell
Teacher of the Year
Joe Allen at East HS, Nicole Hayes at Arp ES, Kim Halvorson at Hebard ES
Student of the Year
Caleb Ammons at Central HS, Zoey Brown at East HS
Chamber Spirit Award
Bailey Nowak, Tara Nelson, Bob Moen