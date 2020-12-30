Christmas Celebration at the Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (December 17, 2020) – The Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne was filled with holiday spirit on Thursday, December 17 as Club families received Christmas presents, bikes, food bags, and gift cards, all made possible by generous community partners.

After a challenging year, the Christmas season represents an opportunity for families to celebrate together and find a much needed sense of joy. To help ensure that all members and families can partake in the holiday festivities, the Club was fortunate to partner with several generous community members and businesses. With these generous donations, the Club’s Christmas elves were able to go shopping for fun, personalized gifts for members in need. These presents ranged from new clothes to sports equipment to art supplies, and they are sure to bring smiles on Christmas morning. These gifts were distributed along with wrapping paper, gift tags, blankets from Blankets for Laramie County Kids, nourishing food bags, gift cards from the Gobbler Gang, and many other Christmas goodies.

“This event means a lot to me because I love helping families, and we were able to personally shop for each member. It warms my heart thinking of the smiles and happiness that filled their homes on Christmas morning.” stated Nicole Perez Cole, Elementary Unit Director for the Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne, who helped organize the event.

In addition to the presents, the Club also distributed brand new bicycles, which were generously donated by Cheyenne Fire Rescue. Families expressed their sincere gratitude for these new bikes, as their children might not otherwise have the opportunity to learn how to ride a bike or ride a bike that fits them correctly. Having access to a bike encourages youth to stay active, get outside, and develop self-confidence, and thanks to the Cheyenne Fire Rescue, even more children can participate in this fun and fulfilling activity.

Merry Christmas from the Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne!

About the Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne

Since opening in 1997, the Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne has focused on inspiring and enabling all young people, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible, and caring citizens. Program areas offered to youth include character and leadership development, education and career development, health and life skills, the arts, computer training and sports/fitness/recreation opportunities. The Club provides afterschool and summer programming for youth ages 6-18. The annual fee for afterschool programming is only $10 per year. For more information, visit www.bgcchey.org.