Christmas (Parade) in July! 🎅

It may be Frontier Days, but the Christmas season is fast approaching – so it’s time to start planning the annual Christmas Parade! We have a few themes in mind, and we want to know what you think! Vote for your favorite by July 31.

Holiday Movie Magic – Celebrate beloved holiday films by featuring floats inspired by movies like “Home Alone,” “Elf,” “The Polar Express,” or “A Christmas Story.” Wild West Winter Wonderland – Combine the magic of Christmas with the spirit of the Wild West. Decorate floats as covered wagons and sleighs pulled by “reindeer” horses, and participants dressed as Santa’s helpers and Western characters. Candyland Christmas – Turn the parade route into a sweet treat with colorful candy-themed floats, giant lollipops, and gingerbread houses.

Choose Our 2023 Theme

