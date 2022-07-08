City Announces Acceptable Glass and Plastic Recyclable Materials

The City of Cheyenne has announced the return of acceptable glass and plastic recyclable materials. The City is now able to recycle clear, brown, and green food grade glass as well as plastics #4 (LDPE) and #5 (PP). The only non-acceptable plastic #5 recyclable material are clamshell food cartons; commonly used for takeout food.

The addition of food grade glass and #4 and #5 plastics is due to changing market conditions that make them economically feasible to recycle.

All recyclables must be rinsed out, dry, empty, and loose (not bagged) before being placed in your blue bin container. Failure to meet these requirements places an entire load of otherwise acceptable recyclable material at risk for contamination. If contaminated, the entire recycle load is placed in the City’s landfill.

Below are examples of recyclable material accepted by the City of Cheyenne:

Aluminum cans

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) #1 bottles

High density polyethylene (HDPE) #2 plastic bottles (e.g., milk containers, water bottles, detergent, and shampoo bottles, etc.)

Plastics with the symbol #4 (LDPE) and #5 (PP) labels

Steel and tin cans

Clear, brown, and green food grade glass (labels on containers are permitted and all lids should be discarded into standard trash bins)

Newspaper

Paper mail

Uncoated paperboard (e.g., cereal boxes, food and snack boxes)

Uncoated printing, writing, and office paper

Old, corrugated containers/cardboard (uncoated)

Magazines, glossy inserts, and pamphlets

For more information, please contact the Sanitation Division at 637-6440. You may find additional information online or download the Recycle Coach app on your device to receive notifications about any changes in the City’s collection schedule.

Story by the City of Cheyenne