City Completes First Phase of Greater Cheyenne Greenway Wayfinding Signage Plan

In December 2019, the Leadership Cheyenne Class of 2018-19 donated $16,752.00 to the Greater Cheyenne Greenway Foundation. Funds were generated from the annual Cheyenne Boo Ball with the objective to help beautify the community.

The City of Cheyenne utilized these funds to install wayfinding signage in nine different priority locations along the greenway including sites such as Cahill Park, Norris Viaduct, and Lions Park. The new wayfinding signs provide a tremendous addition to the shared City/County greenway system.

With over 39 miles of greenway safely connecting our community to parks, schools, and important destinations the implementation of wayfinding signs has become a priority with plans to install many more. Individuals, service organizations, and businesses interested in sponsoring the next phase of signs should contact the Cheyenne Greenway Foundation at cheyennegreenwayfoundation@gmail.com for further information.

Leadership Cheyenne, which began in 1985, is facilitated by the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce. It is designed to promote a better understanding of the community, build and enhance leadership skills, and develop a strong network of future community leaders. The goal of the nine-month program is to inform participants about the diversity of our community in regards to government, education, business, economic development, and social issues. Each Leadership Cheyenne Class is unique and finds their own way to contribute to the community.

