City & County Officials Declare July 13 WyoGives Day in Laramie County

Mayor Patrick Collins, along with the Cheyenne City Council and Laramie County Commissioners, will declare Wednesday, July 13th WyoGives Day in Laramie County with a proclamation signing at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6th. The signing will take place at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens (710 S. Lions Park Dr.) in the Shane Smith Grand Conservatory Building. The public is invited to attend.

“Nonprofits are essential to our quality of life in Wyoming because they serve everyone, from the most vulnerable to the most resource-secure,” says Jody Shields, Executive Director of the Wyoming Nonprofit Network, the organization that hosts and coordinate the event. “WyoGives brings the state together as one community to bolster awareness of and funding for these organizations.”

Over 50 Laramie County based nonprofits are participating in the third annual WyoGives, a 24-hour online day of giving taking place on July 13th. Another 50 that serve Laramie County as part of their mission are also taking part.

“We’re excited to host city and county officials at the gardens,” says Jill Lovato, Executive Director of the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens. “We have participated in WyoGives since it began in 2020, and we are delighted by how much it has grown and how the nonprofit community in Laramie County has come together to promote this special day.”

Together, over 250 nonprofit organizations from around Wyoming will raise money for their causes, which range from education to food insecurity to mental health, culture, and so much more. The Laramie County proclamation and WyoGives celebrate the role these organizations play in their cities and towns and offer an opportunity to the public to support them.

To support this community-wide effort or learn more about WyoGives, please visit the WyoGives website or follow WyoGives on Facebook. Community members are encouraged to follow their favorite nonprofits on social media for more WyoGives updates and opportunities to get involved.

Story by the City of Cheyenne