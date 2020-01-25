Comea Shelter Hosts Second Annual Tacos & Tequila Fundraiser

Support the Cheyenne Comea Shelter at the second annual Tacos & Tequila fundraiser at 5:30 p.m., February 22nd, at the Red Lion Hotel & Conference Center. The event will include music, silent and live auction items, and a tequila tasting.

COMEA provides housing services, free meals, case management, and limited transportation assistance for anyone who is homeless or at high risk for homelessness in Laramie County. All proceeds benefit those in our community who are experiencing homelessness.

“This event is so important to us and we are so excited about the overwhelming community support,” said

Executive Director, Robin Bocanegra. “We enjoy bringing people together to support the shelter and can’t

wait to see the turnout this year!”

If you are interested in attending the event, would like to volunteer, or can make a donation, contact the

shelter at 307-632-3174 or visit online.

Can’t attend and still want to help? Show your support by making a donation today!

DONATE