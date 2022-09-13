Community Doctors Join Circle of Champions in 2022
Dr. Sandra Surbrugg and Dr. Robert Prentice have been outstanding members of the Cheyenne community for almost 50 years, earning them the title of the newest inductees into the Circle of Champions. They have dedicated their lives to working in and improving the healthcare industry in Cheyenne, both in practice and in leadership.
Dr. Prentice came to Cheyenne in 1973 and Dr. Surbrugg moved in 1975. Since then, they have been very active in the healthcare community. They met while working at the Cheyenne Children’s clinic and they have since married, having two children, Reid and Ricarda, and three grandchildren; Ryder, Greg, and Evelyn.
Over the years, the two have accumulated several titles and accolades, both in the healthcare industry and the Cheyenne community. Dr. Surbrugg started out her career as a child health associate, a physician’s assistant, working at the Cheyenne Children’s Clinic and the health unit. At the same time, Dr. Prentice was working as a pediatrician at the Cheyenne Children’s Clinic. He then joined the executive committee for medical staff at the hospital, followed by becoming the chief of staff. In addition to these impressive titles, Dr. Prentice was representing the American Academy of Pediatrics as the Wyoming chapter chairman.
Around that time, Dr. Surbrugg decided to apply to medical school to be a physician and did a dermatology residency at the University of Colorado. After her residency was completed, Dr. Prentice took a job with the American Academy of Pediatrics, moving them to Chicago.
Living in Chicago gave them an appreciation for the Cheyenne area. Although they decided that living in Chicago was not for them, they are both grateful for the experience. “I know that there are a lot of people who live in Cheyenne that think that the grass is greener in other places, and it’s not true,” Dr. Surbrugg said. Living in a big city renewed their appreciation for life in a smaller community like Cheyenne. “The place where you live is really important, and it’s only as good as you make it,” shared Dr. Prentice.
After returning to Cheyenne, Dr. Surbrugg began working with the Cheyenne Skin Clinic, and has been there since 1988. Since then, Dr. Surbrugg has worked hard to improve it and is very proud of the advancements made. They have implemented a 401K plan, dental and life insurance, as well as other benefits that were not available to employees when Dr. Surbrugg started.
Dr. Prentice and Dr. Surbrugg have been on a multitude of boards between them, even serving as co-chairmen of United Way together. Dr. Prentice served in the air force before coming to Cheyenne and was the president of the board of health, as well as being involved in several other committees and groups. Dr. Surbrugg still serves on both the LCCC and hospital foundation boards. Out of all the work she and Dr. Prentice have done in the community, Dr. Surbrugg says her work at the clinic is her proudest work.
In parting, they gave some advice for the leaders of tomorrow. “Pick a community and live and work where you are,” said Dr. Surbrugg. Dr. Prentice offered a few pieces of advice, saying, “Find out who you are, do the best job you can, and take advantage of what’s already here to make it better.”
These two outstanding community members are extremely deserving of their place in the Circle of Champions for all that they have done for Cheyenne. The community will feel the positive impacts of their work for years to come and will forever be grateful to them.
Hear more from Dr. Surbrugg and Dr. Prentice on Oct 11 at the Circle of Champions Luncheon. Register Today.
Story by Sydney O’Brien
Sydney O’Brien is a Marketing and Communications intern through the VENTURE program at the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce. She is going to attend Oregon State University in Fall 2022 and will be studying Marketing and Environmental Science.