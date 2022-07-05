Community Rec & Events to Host Photo Contest & Exhibit in September

The Community Recreation & Events (CRE) Department’s “Forgotten Objects” Photo Contest & Exhibit will be held Friday, September 2nd through Friday, September 30th at the Cheyenne Civic Center (510 W. 20th St.) during box office hours.

The “Forgotten Objects” theme is designed to showcase an elapsed but cherished item that once shared countless memories.

Photographers may enter in one of three categories: Youth, Amateur, and Proficient photography. The contest is limited to the first 150 photos. Awards will be issued for first, second, and third place winners and Best of Show.

A reception will be held Thursday, September 1st for artists/families from 5:30-7:00 p.m. at the Cheyenne Civic Center Lobby, hosted by the Programs & Facilities Division.

Brochure/entry forms with detailed information may be picked up at the Kiwanis Community House (4603 Lions Park Dr.) or found online. Registration is ongoing through Friday, August 5th. Entry fee is $5.00 per photo; three entry max. For youth entries, the first photo will be free (limit of 15 free entries in youth division). If a youth participant submits more than one photo, each photo after the first will be $5 (max of 3 photos).

Questions may be directed to the Programs & Facilities Division at (307) 637-6423. Thanks to Arts Cheyenne and the Cheyenne-Laramie County Employees Federal Credit Union for their sponsorship in this event.

Story by the City of Cheyenne Community Recreation & Events Department